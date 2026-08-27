Lenskart Block Deal, Alphawave Likely To Sell 1.2% Stake For ₹1,313 Crore At ₹630 Floor Price

Alphawave may sell a 1.2 percent Lenskart stake for Rs 1,313 crore. |

Mumbai: A block deal has been launched in Lenskart Solutions, with Alphawave likely to offload a 1.2 percent stake for an estimated Rs 1,313 crore, according to sources familiar with the transaction.

The proposed secondary share sale has been offered at a floor price of Rs 630 apiece, representing a discount of up to 1.7 percent to the company’s prevailing market price.

Offer structured at discount

Lenskart shares closed at Rs 642 on August 27, 2026, down Rs 5.15, or 0.80 percent, from their previous close. The floor price is therefore Rs 12 below Thursday’s closing level.

At the indicated price, the Rs 1,313-crore offer translates into the sale of approximately 2.08 crore shares. The final number of shares placed and the transaction value will depend on investor demand and the eventual allocation.

The block window is commonly used by large shareholders to execute sizeable trades without routing the entire order through the normal market, thereby limiting immediate disruption to the stock price.

Lock-up restricts further sale

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Alphawave will be subject to a 45-day lock-up period following completion of the block deal. During this period, the seller will be restricted from undertaking any further share sale in Lenskart Solutions.

The lock-up provision is intended to provide near-term supply visibility to investors participating in the offering and reduce the risk of another sizeable placement immediately after the transaction.

Large secondary transaction

The deal represents a substantial secondary market transaction and will not result in fresh capital being raised by Lenskart Solutions.

Instead, the proceeds will accrue to Alphawave as the selling shareholder.

Investor attention is likely to remain focused on the demand generated by the offering, the identity of institutional buyers and the stock’s reaction when trading resumes.

The modest discount may support placement demand, although the additional supply could influence near-term price movement.

Lenskart ended Thursday’s session weaker at Rs 642, extending a subdued close ahead of the proposed transaction in the coming sessions.