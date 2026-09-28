Trishakti Industries Secures ₹105 Crore Order For 60 Heavy Machinery Units From XCMG

Trishakti Industries |

Mumbai: Trishakti Industries Limited, an infrastructure equipment rental company, on Thursday announced it has placed a purchase order worth ₹105.39 crore with XCMG, a global construction machinery manufacturer, for 60 units of heavy lift and aerial work platforms (AWPs).

Order Details

The order comprises 11 crawler cranes (ten 150-tonne units and one 250-tonne unit), ten 50-tonne truck-mounted cranes, and 39 XCMG XGS-series articulated boom lifts. The articulated boom lifts include 20 units of XGS40K, 15 units of XGS43, three units of XGS50K, and one unit of XGS70K.

Capital Expenditure Plan

This purchase order forms part of the company’s remaining capital expenditure (CapEx) programme of approximately ₹130-140 crore, under its cumulative ₹400 crore CapEx plan. This is a significant portion of the balance CapEx allocated for fleet expansion.

Fleet Expansion

The order supports Trishakti’s plan to expand its fleet to over 200 units by FY27. Management stated during the Q1 FY27 earnings call on July 23, 2026, that the company’s fleet stood at approximately 155-158 machines. With the addition of these 60 units, the net fleet size is expected to reach 230 units.

Product Portfolio and Utilisation

Management has indicated that a broad product portfolio is essential for maintaining high fleet utilisation. The order adds capacity across categories such as crawler cranes for wind, refinery, and large industrial projects; truck-mounted cranes for metro, highway, and steel plant work; and telescopic boom lifts for industrial maintenance and work-at-height applications.

Utilisation and Order Book

Trishakti sustained approximately 100% fleet utilisation through FY26 and Q1 FY27. Management has also indicated an executable order book of approximately ₹70-72 crore for FY27.

Industry Outlook

India’s investment in infrastructure continues to provide a favourable environment for specialised equipment rental. Public capital expenditure under the Union Budget for FY2026-27 was approximately ₹12.2 lakh crore, compared to approximately ₹11.2 lakh crore in FY2025-26.

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Deployment Across Sectors

Trishakti’s fleet is deployed across Renewable Energy, Infrastructure & EPC, Steel & Industrials, Railways & Government, Oil, Gas & Power. Renewable Energy is the largest single sector, accounting for approximately 48% of the deployed fleet as of FY26. Customers increasingly prefer to rent specialised lifting equipment to avoid upfront capital outlay, depreciation, and maintenance obligations.

Management Statement

Dhruv Jhanwar, Chief Executive Officer of Trishakti Industries Limited, said the order reflects continued demand from customers across infrastructure, renewable energy, steel, and industrial projects. Jhanwar added that broadening the product portfolio with a balanced mix of cranes and boom lifts is central to sustaining high fleet utilisation as the company scales.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.