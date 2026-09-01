BEST Signs 25-Year Solar Power Deal With SECI, Renewable Energy Share To Rise To 43 Per Cent

BEST’s new agreement with SECI will add 220 MW of solar power backed by a large-scale energy storage system | File Photo

Mumbai, September 1, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has taken a major step towards expanding its green energy portfolio by signing a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 220 MW of solar power backed by an energy storage system.

The agreement, signed on August 31, will provide BEST with solar power at Rs 2.87 per unit. It also includes a 110 MW/440 MWh Energy Storage System (ESS), which will help store electricity and make it available during periods of high demand.

Agreement With SECI

BEST General Manager Dr Sonia Sethi signed the agreement along with SECI Executive Director Atulya Naik and Deputy General Manager Sanjeev Singh. Senior officials from BEST's electricity department were also present.

The renewable energy will be sourced from various renewable energy project developers in Maharashtra. The agreement is part of BEST's efforts to meet its Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) targets and reduce its dependence on conventional sources of power.

Green Energy Share To Rise

At present, BEST meets around 33 per cent of its total electricity requirement of nearly 1,000 MW through renewable sources. With the addition of the new solar power capacity, the share of green energy in its overall power mix is expected to increase to 43 per cent.

Storage To Manage Peak Demand

The project is also expected to help BEST manage its electricity costs during the evening peak, when demand in Maharashtra is at its highest. The energy storage system will allow power to be stored and supplied during these peak hours, helping the undertaking access electricity at comparatively lower rates.

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Apart from reducing power procurement costs, the move is expected to lower carbon emissions and strengthen BEST's long-term transition towards cleaner energy sources.

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