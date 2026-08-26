Raksha Bandhan 2026: BEST To Run 136 Extra Buses Across Mumbai, Services To Begin From 10.30 Am; Check Details Inside

BEST will deploy additional buses and staff at busy locations to manage the expected Raksha Bandhan travel rush across Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: BEST will operate 136 additional buses across Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday, August 28, to handle the expected increase in passenger movement on Raksha Bandhan. The extra services will begin from 10.30 am and will run through the day. BEST said additional buses will also be deployed wherever heavy crowds are observed.

Additional Bus Services

The services will be operated from various depots and will connect several key destinations across Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Major corridors covered include Colaba–Worli, Sion–Mulund, Dadar–Parel, Mumbai Central–Chembur, Kurla–Vashi, Santacruz–Nerul, Andheri–Borivali, Goregaon–Mulund, Ghatkopar–Borivali, Vikhroli–Bandra, Mulund–Mira Road, Majas–Thane and Malvani–Santacruz. Services will also connect areas such as Juhu, Powai, Thane, Airoli, CBD Belapur, Kalamboli, Nerul, Kharghar, Mira Road and Bhayander.

Among the depots, Gorai will operate 10 additional buses, while Wadala, Worli, Santacruz, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Kurla, Majas and Oshiwara will operate eight each. BEST has planned additional services from a total of 26 depots to cater to festival-related travel across the city and suburbs.

Staff To Manage Crowds

Bus inspectors, transport officials and security officers will be deployed at select busy bus stops to assist passengers and manage crowds. BEST has appealed to commuters to make maximum use of the additional services and cooperate with staff.

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The special arrangement is aimed at easing travel during Raksha Bandhan, when passenger movement is expected to increase as people travel across the city to meet family members. BEST said the deployment will be adjusted according to demand during the day.

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