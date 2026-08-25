Raksha Bandhan 2026: Swadeshi Rakhis Gain Popularity As India’s Rakhi Trade Nears ₹25,000 Crore

The rakhi market is witnessing a strong shift towards swadeshi and locally produced products ahead of Raksha Bandhan, with traders expecting the country’s rakhi business to reach nearly Rs 25,000 crore this year.

The broader festive trade, including sweets, gifts, apparel, electronics and dry fruits, could cross Rs 30,000 crore, according to a report by PTI citing estimates by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Swadeshi themes reshape the rakhi market

Markets across Delhi, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar and Rajouri Garden, have seen increased activity ahead of the festival on August 28.

Alongside traditional designs, rakhis featuring themes such as Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Nari Vandan, Lakhpati Didi, BrahMos and Rashtra Raksha Sutra are attracting buyers.

The market is also seeing greater participation from women entrepreneurs and artisans. Groups of women are producing handmade rakhis for retailers in Delhi and neighbouring states.

One group said each rakhi costs around Rs 3-4 to make and is sold to markets for Rs 6-7, with retail prices starting at around Rs 10 depending on the design.

Local artisans expand beyond traditional rakhis

The growing preference for domestic products has also reduced the presence of Chinese-made rakhis in the market, traders said. CAIT representatives attributed the shift partly to changing consumer sentiment following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

The market is simultaneously embracing regional craftsmanship. Products include Khadi rakhis from Nagpur, Sanganeri designs from Jaipur, seed rakhis from Pune, tea-leaf rakhis from Assam, jute rakhis from Kolkata and bamboo and Madhubani art rakhis from Bihar.

For many women involved in production, the seasonal business is primarily a source of additional household income. Artisans also make products such as diyas and decorative lights during other festivals.

The trend is giving self-help groups, women-led enterprises and traditional artisans a larger role in India’s festive economy.