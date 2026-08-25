Delhi Government’s Food Safety Department Destroys More Than 500 Kg Of Fake Paneer Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

Delhi Government’s Food Safety Department Destroys More Than 500 Kg Of Fake Paneer |

After Maharashtra's FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe comes in action, the state, banning eateries violating food safety rules, food and safety departments from many states have started taking actions related to food violation rules. Recently, the Delhi Government’s Food Safety Department has intensified its crackdown on adulterated and unsafe food products to ensure that consumers get safe and quality products. As part of the two-day enforcement drive, officials seized and destroyed more than 500 kg of suspected fake paneer from different parts of the national capital, ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Delhi Food Safety Department destroys more than 500 kg paneer

The Delhi Food Safety Department has intensified inspections and enforcement drives across the national capital ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, which is set to be observed on Friday, August 28, 2026. The action has been taken with the aim of ensuring consumers get safe and quality food products. Authorities have increased checks at markets, food establishments and supply points.

The major inspection drive took place at Okhla Sabzi Mandi, where the department found and destroyed around 508 kg of spurious paneer.

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Action against adulterated products

The action was carried out to prevent the sale of adulterated dairy products during the festive season, when the demand for paneer, milk-based sweets and other dairy items increases significantly. Food safety officials conducted inspections and sampling operations at various locations to check the quality of food products being sold to consumers.

Delhi health minister highlights priority

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said ensuring food safety was a key priority for the government, especially during the festive season when the consumption of dairy products and sweets increases significantly. The Department also lifted 22 enforcement samples of various food articles from different districts across Delhi over the past 48 hours and sent them to designated laboratories for detailed analysis. Further action will be taken based on the test reports.

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The seized paneer was found to be unsuitable for consumption and was subsequently destroyed following the prescribed procedure. The department has also warned food businesses against manufacturing, storing or selling adulterated food items. Officials have initiated legal action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Consumers urged to remain cautious

The Delhi Government has urged consumers to remain cautious while purchasing paneer, milk products and sweets during the festive period. Officials have also encouraged people to buy dairy products from trusted and licensed sellers and check packaging and quality information before making a purchase.