 Lodha Developers Acquires 5 Land Parcels In MMR, Delhi-NCR & Bengaluru With ₹34,000 Crore Sales Potential In Q3 FY26
Lodha Developers Ltd acquired five land parcels across Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru in Q3 FY26, with an estimated gross development value of ₹33,800 crore. The project's focus primarily on housing, including the company’s strategic entry into Delhi-NCR through partnerships. This strengthens Lodha’s future growth pipeline, targeting ₹21,000 crore in sales bookings for FY26.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:49 AM IST
New Delhi: Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd has acquired 5 land parcels in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru in the last quarter to develop projects, which have an estimated sales value of nearly Rs 34,000 crore. Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, acquires land parcels through outright purchases and partnerships with landowners to create a strong pipeline of future projects.

According to the company's latest operational update on stock exchanges, Lodha Developers acquired five land parcels in the October-December period of the 2025-26 fiscal across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru. The company would develop real estate projects, primarily housing, on these land parcels. The total revenue potential of these five projects is estimated at Rs 33,800 crore.

"In Q3, FY26, we added five projects with GDV (gross development value) of Rs 338 billion (Rs 33,800 crore) in MMR, NCR and Bengaluru," Lodha said in the update. The GDV in real estate parlance means the estimated sales value of the entire project. Lodha Developers believes that the acquisition of these land parcels would allow the company to have better visibility of future growth. Last month, the company partnered with MRG Group to develop two projects in Gurugram.

This marked the entry of Lodha Developers in the Delhi-NCR's housing and commercial real estate market. It is already developing a warehousing project. "Our pilot in NCR has started with two projects on a joint development basis, reflecting our risk-calibrated approach to capital deployment," the company said. Lodha Developers noted that the Delhi-NCR is the second-largest housing market in the country, but there is a shortage of trusted quality developers.

"The NCR entry will enable us to serve nearly 80 per cent of the housing demand across the top seven Indian cities," Lodha said. Lodha Developers, one of the largest real estate developers in the country, has a strong presence in the residential markets of MMR, Pune and Bengaluru. During the last fiscal year, the company's sales bookings increased to Rs 17,630 crore, compared to Rs 14,520 crore in the preceding year. For the current financial year, Lodha has set a sales bookings target of Rs 21,000 crore, a number it is confident of achieving. So far, the company has delivered 110 million sq ft of real estate and is developing more than 130 million sq ft under its ongoing and planned portfolio. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

