Lloyds Enterprises Profit Falls 56% YoY To ₹110 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Jumps 70%

Lloyds Enterprises Q1 FY27 profit fell 56 percent YoY to Rs 110 crore. |

Mumbai: Lloyds Enterprises Limited reported a 55.8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit to Rs 110 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, even as revenue from operations rose 70.1 percent to Rs 563.03 crore.

Profit, however, increased 60.5 percent sequentially from Rs 68.52 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue was lower than Rs 719.64 crore in the March quarter, while total income stood at Rs 605.44 crore.

Q1 FY27 Performance

The company had reported consolidated profit of Rs 248.67 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 330.90 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income declined 1.2 percent YoY to Rs 605.44 crore from Rs 613.01 crore, primarily reflecting the sharp reduction in other income to Rs 42.41 crore from Rs 282.11 crore. Total expenses increased to Rs 492.85 crore from Rs 325.47 crore.

Sequential Performance

On a sequential basis, profit rose 60.5 percent from Rs 68.52 crore in Q4 FY26, despite revenue from operations declining 21.8 percent from Rs 719.64 crore. Total expenses fell 29.5 percent from Rs 698.77 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax increased to Rs 112.59 crore from Rs 88.17 crore sequentially. The company reported no exceptional item during Q1 FY27, compared with a Rs 3.49 crore exceptional loss in Q4 FY26.

Segment Performance And Key Developments

Engineering was the largest segment by revenue, recording Rs 537.07 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 199.74 crore in Q1 FY26. Steel segment revenue stood at Rs 46.74 crore, real estate at Rs 18.47 crore and electrical at Rs 39.15 crore.

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The segment table on page 11 shows engineering segment profit before finance costs and tax at Rs 74.40 crore, while the electrical segment posted a Rs 6.93 crore loss.

During the quarter, the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire a 17.98 percent stake in Steel Infra Solutions Company Limited. Its subsidiary Lloyds Engineering Works Limited also entered into agreements involving Steel Infra Solutions and approved a preferential issue of 7.14 crore equity shares at Rs 71.25 apiece, subject to approvals.

EPS And FY26 Reference

Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 0.73 for Q1 FY27, against Rs 1.95 in Q1 FY26 and Rs 0.51 in Q4 FY26. For FY26, the filing reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,756 crore and profit for the period of Rs 416.96 crore. No FY27 full-year figures were reported.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.