LinkedIn is 18 years old: What does this application mean today especially during COVID times

Starting from last year, everything in the job market was not upbeat. But applications like Linkedin have helped make the whole process of job hunting easier. As the application just completed its 18th birthday, we look at the role of the employment-oriented online service. A platform that started has a networking site offering employment, it has become more than that.



Today, LinkedIn has 756 million members from more than 200 countries and territories worldwide using the platform. There are over 57 million companies listed in this platform offering 15 million jobs. The numbers speaks the evolution of this company that was founded in a small room in December 2002 by Reid Hoffman and founding team members from PayPal and Socialnet.com. However, its officially launch was much later on May 5, 2003. Today, it is a Microsoft Corporation entity, after LinkedIn was acquired in 2016 by technology company.



Since its inception, it has evolved to become a powerful platform for influencers, professionals, companies and others. The platform offers a free and subscription model for its users. In paid model, it does offer more but in the free model, it still offers no less.