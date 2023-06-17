LinkedIn Bans 15-Year-Old Startup CEO As He Is Too Young To Be On The Platform

The past year has seen LinkedIn posts by grown men heading major companies, calling for freshers to work 18 hours a day and even praising Adolf Hitler. But while those CEOs and top officials quit the professional portal voluntarily after facing a backlash, LinkedIn has been removing teenage prodigies making it big in the tech and startup ecosystem.

After Elon Musk's 14-year-old software engineer Kairan Quazi, LinkedIn has banned 15-year-old startup founder Eric Zhu over his age.

I had to tell my new employee that I got banned from linkedin for being 15 years old today… pic.twitter.com/fskiVDnpWw — Eric Zhu (@ericzhu105) June 15, 2023

Employee on LinkedIn but CEO banned

Zhu, who is a high school student and the CEO of Aviato, shared a screenshot of a message from his new employee on Twitter.

In the message, the employee wrote that he wanted to tag Zhu in his LinkedIn post about the new role, but couldn't tag the latter.

This is when the teen CEO approached LinkedIn's representative, who told him that being on the platform required him to be 16 years old.

Who's good enough for LinkedIN?

The Indiana-based whizkid who runs a search engine for venture funds, has already secured $1 million in pre-seed funding for his firm.

He is also an investor with Bachminity Capital, and is backed by investors including GitHub's founder.

Although LinkedIn helps professionals make the most of their abilities, it seems to limit the reach of exceptionally talented young achievers based on their age.