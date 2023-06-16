LinkedIn Deletes Account Of 14-Year-Old Hired By SpaceX As He Is Too Young

Stories of teenage whizkids hired by tech giants are inspiring for their peers, showing how age is just a number, but that doesn't seem to impress people at LinkedIn. Kairan Quazi, a 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American made headlines when Elon Musk's SpaceX hired him, but that also got him some unwanted attention.

In an Instagram post, the teen prodigy revealed that LinkedIn has deleted his profile, because users are required to be at least 16 years of age to have an account on the job portal.

Regressive move from LinkedIn

The youngest AI fellow at a Fortune 100 company global research organisation, is set to graduate from Santa Clara University this week, and was hired by SpaceX after clearing a technically challenging test.

Quazi called LinkedIn's policies regressive, and asked people looking for him on LinkedIn to follow him on Instagram.

Quazi highlighted how he isn't good enough for LinkedIn even though his talent helped him secure one of the most sought-after engineering jobs in the world right now.

Previously, the software engineer at SpaceX has also expressed astonishment at how a lot of people want him to be graduating from middle school instead of university.

He feels that such views on his age infantilise his intellectual capabilities and a need for growth.