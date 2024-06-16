Microsoft Presses Pause On Controversial AI-Powered 'Recall' Feature

The world's most valuable company, Microsoft, has delayed its much-talked-about 'Recall' feature update on its Copilot+ PCs. Copilot+ is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by the company, which replaced the company's former system Cortana.

When it comes to the company's 'Recall' feature, this update would periodically capture photographs of the user's activities by taking snaps of the computer screen.

The system then gives it to Microsoft's AI system, Copilot, thereby recording what is being called a 'photographic memory' of a user's activity.

Copilot+ is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by the company, which replaced the company's former Cortana. |

Limited Access Only

According to a communiqué released by Microsoft on June 13, it will currently be available on the Windows Insider Program (WIP), an open software testing program.

This feature, at a time of mistrust in big tech companies, has once again brought about concerns about security and privacy. These recorded data could be misused by parties with vested interests.

The storage of the said data and its security are another area of concern. In addition, the possibility of a system that is oriented in artificial intelligence and what it can do, and a lack of clarity on the same, is another factor that has raised concerns.

Microsoft, a company with a market cap of over USD 3 trillion, has bet big on the AI surge. With the backing of OpenAI and its chatbots, the company has made a strong case to reap the most, if and when the AI boom pays off for the company. | ANI (Representative image)

Microsoft's Bet On AI

Microsoft, a company with a market cap of over USD 3 trillion, has bet big on the AI surge. With the backing of OpenAI and its chatbots, the company has made a strong case to reap the most, if and when the AI boom pays off for the company.

The AI Rush is only taking on a much grander shape, with major tech companies coming together to make the most of the moment. The most recent of them came when Apple announced the integration of its system with OpenAI, (which, as mentioned before, is backed by Microsoft) ChatGPT system.

Microsoft shares ended the day's trade on Friday, June 16, on USD 442.57, gaining 0.22 per cent or USD 0.99. In the past one month, the company's shares have jumped 5.13 per cent or 21.58 points.