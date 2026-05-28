Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Reports 9.1% FY26 Revenue Growth, Recommends ₹1.80 Dividend Per Share

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals reported 13 percent growth in Q4 FY26 total income to Rs 183.1 crore. |

Mumbai: Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported audited consolidated total income of Rs 183.1 crore for Q4 FY26. This was up 13 percent from Rs 161.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 11.6 crore, slightly higher than Rs 11.5 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax increased 2.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 16.7 crore.

The company said financial performance during the quarter was impacted by war-related developments and the global business environment.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations rose 13 percent to Rs 187.3 crore from Rs 166.3 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

However, quarterly net profit declined 59 percent from Rs 28.6 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total expenses during Q4 FY26 increased to Rs 166.4 crore compared to Rs 146.7 crore in Q3 FY26. The rise was mainly due to higher raw material consumption and employee expenses.

Finance costs remained low at Rs 0.3 crore during the quarter. Earnings per share stood at Rs 5.81 against Rs 14.28 in Q3 FY26.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said growth was supported by demand across cardiac, diabetic, dermatology and ENT segments.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals also stated that it is focusing on expanding into regulated and semi-regulated international markets.

The company currently exports to more than 60 countries. It plans to expand its presence to 90 countries over the next two to three years.

During FY26, the company also received approvals from TGA Australia and EU GMP for further global expansion.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals reported consolidated total income of Rs 704.5 crore, up 9.1 percent from Rs 645.7 crore in FY25.

Net profit increased 6.7 percent to Rs 87.9 crore from Rs 82.3 crore a year earlier. EBITDA rose 5.8 percent to Rs 131.1 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.80 per equity share for FY26.

The company said it is targeting revenue of Rs 1,000 crore within the next three years through expansion into new markets and higher-value products.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.