Sun Pharma Reports 14% Revenue Growth To ₹14,612 Crore, Net Profit Up 26% In Q4

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported 14 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 14,612 crore. |

Mumbai: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported higher consolidated revenue and profit for Q4 FY26, supported by growth across domestic formulations, specialty medicines, and global markets. Revenue from operations increased 14 percent year-on-year to Rupees 14,612 crore in the March quarter, compared with Rupees 12,816 crore in Q4 FY25. Net profit rose 26 percent to Rupees 2,714 crore from Rupees 2,150 crore a year earlier. EBITDA increased 6.4 percent to Rupees 3,954 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 27.1 percent from 28.7 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations declined 5.9 percent from Rupees 15,521 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit fell 20 percent from Rupees 3,381 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 3,551 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 4,717 crore in the previous quarter. Total expenses increased to Rupees 11,519 crore during the quarter from Rupees 11,383 crore in Q3 FY26. The company reported tax-related benefits linked to deferred tax remeasurement following the adoption of the concessional tax regime under the Income Tax Act beginning FY27.

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What Drove The Numbers

India formulations sales rose 15 percent year-on-year to Rupees 4,836 crore, while emerging markets formulations revenue increased 24percent to Rupees 2,797 crore. US formulations sales grew 4.5 percent to Rupees 4,200 crore. The company said innovative medicines revenue crossed 1 billion dollars during FY26, with psoriasis treatment Ilumya recording 17 percent annual growth. Total R&D expenditure for FY26 stood at Rupees 3,554 crore, reflecting continued investment in specialty and innovative product development.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Sun Pharma reported consolidated revenue growth of 12 percent to Rupees 58,220 crore, while net profit increased 5.0 percent to Rupees 11,479 crore. EBITDA rose 16 percent to Rupees 17,731 crore, with EBITDA margin improving to 30.3 percent from 29.0 percent in FY25. During the year, the company completed the acquisition of Checkpoint Therapeutics and announced a proposed acquisition of Organon & Co. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 5 per share in addition to an interim dividend of Rupees 11 per share declared earlier in FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.