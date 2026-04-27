Sun Pharma Targets $12.4 Billion Scale With Organon Acquisition To Expand Global Presence

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is advancing its transformation into a global pharma leader through the proposed acquisition of Organon & Co, valued at 3.99 billion dollars in equity and 11.75 billion dollars in enterprise value. |

Mumbai: Sun Pharma is making one of its boldest global bets yet, aiming to reshape its scale, portfolio mix, and geographic reach through a transformative acquisition.

Deal Expands Global Scale

Sun Pharma’s proposed acquisition of Organon will nearly double its revenue base from 6.2 billion dollars to about 12.4 billion dollars, as shown in the investor presentation (page 23). The deal, priced at 14.0 dollars per share, is expected to close in early 2027, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. The transaction will also significantly boost EBITDA and free cash flow, reinforcing the company’s financial strength.

Portfolio Gets Diversified

The combined business will rebalance its revenue mix, with 51 percent coming from established brands, 27 percent from innovative medicines, and 6 percent from biosimilars (page 20). Organon brings over 50 established brands and a strong women’s health portfolio, where it ranks among the top players globally in contraceptives and fertility. This addition expands Sun Pharma’s therapy coverage and strengthens its innovation pipeline.

Strategy Driven By Synergies

Management expects more than 350 million dollars in synergies over the next 2 to 4 years (page 22), driven by cost efficiencies, cross-market product expansion, and stronger licensing capabilities. The company plans to leverage Organon’s commercial footprint to scale its products globally while applying its branded generics playbook to rejuvenate Organon’s portfolio. The integration also aims to unlock new growth platforms in biosimilars and innovative therapies.

Strengthens Market Position

The acquisition will expand Sun Pharma’s presence to over 150 markets, with 18 markets generating more than 100 million dollars in revenue. It also enhances its standing in high-growth segments like women’s health and biosimilars, where Organon already holds strong positions. The move aligns with Sun Pharma’s long-term goal of becoming a top 25 global pharmaceutical company while maintaining its leadership in India.

Sun Pharma’s latest move signals a clear shift toward scale, diversification, and innovation, positioning the company for sustained global growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s investor presentation and disclosures. It does not constitute investment advice and does not include independent verification of the information presented.