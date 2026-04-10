Sun Pharma Stumbles 5% On Bourses After Report Of $12 Billion Bidding Plan For Organon

The stock of pharmaceutical major Sun Pharma on Friday declined over 5 percent after reports of its proposed $12 billion acquisition of US-based Organon.

Investors have turned cautious after the reports, weighing the scale and financial implications of the deal. This could become the largest overseas acquisition by an Indian pharmaceutical company.

Earlier in the day, the stock of the company opened over 1 percent weaker at Rs 1,699 apiece compared to its previous close of Rs 1,717.35 apiece.

It declined to as low as Rs 1,630.75, which was about 5 percent lower.

The steep decline comes after reports indicated that the Mumbai-based drugmaker has completed over three months of detailed due diligence and is now finalising financing arrangements for a binding offer.

Global banks have reportedly been roped in to support the transaction, signalling that the deal is nearing closure.

While the acquisition aligns with Sun Pharma’s long-term strategy of expanding its presence in branded and innovative therapies, the near-term reaction from the market has remained negative.

Investors appear wary of the size of the deal and the potential strain it could place on the company’s balance sheet, especially if it involves significant borrowing.

Organon, which focuses on women’s health and biosimilars, brings strategic value but also carries notable risks.

The company has a substantial debt burden and faces growth challenges, factors that have raised questions about the risk-reward balance of the acquisition.

Market participants are also factoring in execution risks, including the complexity of integrating a global business of this scale.

Large acquisitions often trigger short-term volatility as investors assess long-term benefits against immediate financial and operational challenges.

Sun Pharma has not issued an official statement on the deal so far. However, recent commentary from the management has highlighted a clear push towards innovation-led growth, with acquisitions seen as a key lever to scale globally.