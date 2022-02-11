Lifestyle brand Eské Paris raises Rs 2.5 cr in Seed funding led by Fluid Ventures

Eské Paris, a Mumbai-based premium D2C lifestyle brand has raised a total of Rs 2.5 crores, in a Seed funding round. The key investors in the current round include Fluid Ventures (D2C focused fund), Divij Bajaj (Founder, Power Gummies), and Ankit Gera (CEO & Co-founder, Junio). The brand already saw participation from Varun Alagh (Founder, Mamaearth) and Arjun Vaidya (Founder, Dr Vaidya) in a pre-seed round. The current fundraise will be utilized to expand the brand's product range, and accelerate the international launch.

Shivam Khanna, Founder of Eské Paris, said, “The future belongs to brands that have complete control over their supply chain, and we are here to spearhead this revolution in our category. Our C2M model will be the world's leanest and most efficient distribution model, and we plan to be the first in our category to achieve this. Digital-first brands in our space have been able to scale to over $150million in revenue within 5 years.”.

Amit Singal, General Partner, Fluid Ventures, said, “The Asia Pacific region is currently the world’s largest market for leather and lifestyle products, with the highest revenue in this category. Eské stands out as an emerging premium lifestyle Indian brand known for its innovative designs, sustainable and environment-friendly leather & vegan products, and is on its way to becoming a category leader.”

The majority of the capital from the current fundraised will be utilized to build a global lifestyle brand with a community and content-centric approach. The brand has already been consistently profitable this year, with EBITA margins over 15 percent, and is looking to double its scale in the next couple of months.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:47 AM IST