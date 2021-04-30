LIC sells stake in Procter and Gamble Health

State-run Life Corporation of India (LIC) has reduced its stake in Procter and Gamble Health Limited (PGHL) from 5.82 per cent to 3.82 per cent, the listed entity informed the exchange. The shares were offloaded in the open market.

At present, the number of shares with LIC stands at 6,33, 949. The most recent stake sale in PGHL by LIC was made on April 29, 2021. As of March, LIC had held a 3.89 per cent share in the company. The reduction in stake took place between 2017 to 2021. Before the stake sale

As of March 2021, another insurer The New India Assurance Co. Ltd has 1 per cent stake in PGHL.

On April 30, 2021, PGHL’s scrip was down by 0.39 per cent and was trading at Rs 6,347.05 per piece.