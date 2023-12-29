LIC Reduces Shareholding In Bharat Heavy Electricals From 11.701% to 9.617% | Image: LIC (Representative)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday announced that the Corporation’s shareholding in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has decreased from 40,74,40,614 to 33,48,62,025 Equity Shares, decreasing its shareholding from 11.701 per cent to 9.617 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

There was a decrease of 2 per cent in holding during the period from June 20, 2019 to December 28, 2023.

Cost of acquisition

Holding decreased from 11.701 per cent to 9.617 per cent, a decrease of 2.084 per cent during the period from June 20, 2019 to December 28, 2023 at an average cost of Rs 79.58.

About the entity

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer engaged in design, engineering, manufacture, erection, testing, commissioning and servicing os a wide range of products and services for the core sectors of the economy.

Life Insurance Corporation of India shares

The shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India on Friday at 3:23 pm IST were at Rs 831.80, up by 0.59 per cent.