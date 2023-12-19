LIC Reduces Shareholding In Tata Motors From 5.110% To 3.092% | Image: LIC (Representative)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday announced that the Corporation’s shareholding in "Tata Motors Limited” has decreased from 169,802,847 to 102,752,081 Equity Shares, decreasing its shareholding from 5.110 per cent to 3.092 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

There was a decrease of 2 per cent in holding during the period from August 28, 2015 to December 18, 2023.

Cost of acquisition

The holding decreased from 5.110 per cent to 3.092 per cent, a decrease of 2.018 per cent during the period from August 28, 2015 to December 18, 2023 at an average cost of Rs 711.65.

About the entity

Tata Motors Group is a leading global automobile manufacturer. Part of the illustrious multi-national conglomerate, the Tata group, it offers a wide and diverse portfolio of cars, sports utility vehicles, trucks, buses and defence vehicles to the world.

Life Insurance Corporation of India shares

The shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India on Tuesday at 1:18 pm IST were at Rs 796.30, up by 0.67 per cent.