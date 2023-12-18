LIC Reduces Shareholding In Dixon Technologies From 5.012% To 3% | Image: LIC (Representative)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday announced that Corporation’s shareholding in "Dixon Technologies India Limited” has decreased from 29,97,913 to 17,94,395 Equity Shares, decreasing its shareholding from 5.012 per cent to 3.000 per cent of the paid-up capital of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

There a decrease of 2 per cent in holding during the period from April 20, 2022 to December 15, 2023.

Cost of acquisition

The holding decreased from 5.012 per cent to 3.000 per cent, a decrease of 2.012 per cent during the period from April 20, 2022 to December 15, 2023 at an average cost of Rs 5,877.65.

About the entity

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited is the largest home grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones/smart phones markets in India.

Life Insurance Corporation of India shares

The shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India on Monday at 2:02 pm IST were at Rs 804.30, up by 1.02 per cent.