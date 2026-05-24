LIC Becomes Highest Profit-Making Financial Company In Q4, Net Profit Jumps 23% To Rs 23,420 Crore

State-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India emerged as the highest profit-making financial company in India during the January-March quarter. |

Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation of India reported the highest quarterly profit among all financial sector companies in India during the March quarter of FY26.

The insurance giant posted a net profit of Rs 23,420 crore, up 23 per cent from Rs 19,013 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company also retained the top position among Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in terms of fourth-quarter profit.

SBI And HDFC Bank Follow LIC

State Bank of India stood second with a quarterly profit of Rs 19,684 crore.

HDFC Bank reported a profit of Rs 19,221 crore during the quarter.

However, on a full-year basis, SBI remained ahead with annual profit of Rs 80,032 crore in FY26.

HDFC Bank posted yearly profit of Rs 74,670 crore, while ICICI Bank earned Rs 50,147 crore during the financial year.

PSU Companies Also Deliver Strong Numbers

Among other major public sector companies, Indian Oil Corporation posted quarterly profit of Rs 11,378 crore.

Coal India earned Rs 10,839 crore, while Power Finance Corporation and NTPC reported profits of Rs 8,598 crore and Rs 8,747 crore respectively.

LIC Shares Rise After Results

Investor confidence remained strong after LIC’s results announcement.

The company’s shares rose nearly 5 per cent on the BSE on May 23.

LIC’s Assets Under Management (AUM) increased 5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 57.29 lakh crore by March 2026.

The insurer also reported growth in premium income and improvement in adjusted net worth during FY26.

Vodafone Idea Tops Corporate Profit List

Across the entire corporate sector, Vodafone Idea reported the highest quarterly profit of Rs 51,970 crore, mainly due to relief in statutory liabilities.