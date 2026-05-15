LGB Forge Q4 Revenue Rises 7% To ₹25.7 Crore, Loss Narrows Sequentially

LGB Forge reported a 7.3 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 25.7 crore. |

Mumbai: LGB Forge Limited reported a 7.3 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to Rs 25.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2026, while its standalone net loss stood at Rs 50.8 lakh against a loss of Rs 40.2 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequentially, however, the company sharply reduced losses from Rs 1.86 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Revenue improved from Rs 23.8 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting better operational momentum in the final quarter of the fiscal.

The forged and machined components manufacturer posted total income of Rs 26.1 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 24.2 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 24 crore in the December quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 26.6 crore from Rs 24.6 crore a year earlier, mainly due to higher material costs and employee-related expenses. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 5.64 crore during the quarter, while finance costs remained elevated at nearly Rs 70 lakh.

Sequential performance improved significantly during the quarter as losses narrowed by nearly 73 per cent compared with Q3 FY26. The company had reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 1.86 crore in Q3, which reduced to Rs 50.8 lakh in Q4.

Revenue rose by over Rs 1.8 crore quarter-on-quarter, while inventory adjustments also supported operational performance. Other income increased to Rs 43.7 lakh from Rs 12.8 lakh in the previous quarter.

LGB Forge also disclosed that FY26 performance was impacted by the implementation of the new labour codes. The company recognised a one-time exceptional charge of Rs 69.3 lakh during the year towards employee benefit provisions arising from the revised labour framework. Exceptional items for Q4 stood at Rs 4.54 lakh.

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations increased 9.7 per cent to Rs 103.2 crore from Rs 94 crore in FY25. However, net loss widened to Rs 2.22 crore compared with Rs 1.22 crore in the previous year.

Total expenses rose to Rs 106.5 crore during the year from Rs 98.1 crore in FY25. The company said it continues to operate in a single business segment of forged and machined components.

LGB Forge’s board also approved the audited standalone financial results and confirmed that statutory auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the FY26 financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.