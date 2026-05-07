Bharat Forge Q4 Profit Climbs 37% To ₹2,335 Crore; Revenue Rises 12%

Bharat Forge reported strong Q4 FY26 earnings driven by higher defence and forgings revenue, while annual performance was impacted by exceptional charges linked to electric mobility and restructuring initiatives. |

Mumbai: Bharat Forge Ltd reported a 36.7 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 2,334.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 1,706.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations increased 12.5 percent to Rupees 45,280.4 crore during Q4 FY26 from Rupees 40,226 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit declined from Rupees 2,728 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while revenue improved from Rupees 43,429.3 crore in the December quarter.

Defence Business And Forgings Drive Revenue Growth

Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at Rupees 45,810.1 crore against Rupees 39,147.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before exceptional items and tax rose to Rupees 4,908.6 crore from Rupees 4,294 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s forgings segment generated revenue of Rupees 36,479.9 crore during the quarter, while defence revenue rose sharply to Rupees 4,162.6 crore from Rupees 2,843.5 crore a year earlier. Segment profit before interest and tax for the forgings business stood at Rupees 5,074.8 crore, while the defence segment contributed Rupees 202.1 crore.

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Exceptional Charges Impact Annual Earnings

The quarter included exceptional charges of Rupees 987.3 crore at the consolidated level. Bharat Forge recorded costs linked to restructuring of its German subsidiary Bharat Forge CDP GmbH, manpower optimisation, and labour code-related employee benefit liabilities. The company also recognised impairment-related charges associated with electric mobility operations during the year.

Employee benefit expenses during the quarter rose to Rupees 5,345.2 crore compared with Rupees 4,677.7 crore in Q4 FY25, while finance costs declined sequentially to Rupees 844 crore from Rupees 866.3 crore in Q3 FY26. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rupees 5.53 against Rupees 4.86 a year ago.

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FY26 Revenue Crosses Rupees 1.68 Lakh Crore

For the full financial year FY26, Bharat Forge posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,68,116.5 crore, up from Rupees 1,57,228 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year declined to Rupees 10,796.6 crore from Rupees 14,558.3 crore in the previous year due to exceptional items and impairment-related provisions.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 6.50 per equity share for FY26, payable subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited FY26 financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.