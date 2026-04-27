Bharat Forge Unveils Combat-Ready Vikram VT 21 Armoured Platform Built In Under Three Years

Bharat Forge, in collaboration with VRDE (DRDO), Tata Advanced Systems, and MSME partners, has unveiled the Vikram VT 21 armoured platform project. |

Pune: Bharat Forge is stepping up its defence manufacturing ambitions with the rollout of a new generation of armoured combat platforms.

Platform Development Milestone

Bharat Forge, alongside VRDE under DRDO, has flagged off the Vikram VT 21 project, marking the development of two advanced armoured platforms — wheeled and tracked variants. The platforms were co-created with Tata Advanced Systems Limited and supported by several MSMEs, reflecting a collaborative development model. The project stands out for achieving a transition from concept to combat-ready systems in under three years, underscoring accelerated execution in defence manufacturing.

Technical Readiness Achieved

The wheeled variant of the platform has successfully cleared the Technical Evaluation Committee requirements for both wheeled armoured fighting vehicles and future infantry combat vehicles.

This milestone indicates that the platform meets critical operational benchmarks set by the Ministry of Defence, positioning it for potential induction and wider deployment across defence applications.

Collaboration Drives Innovation

Senior DRDO leadership highlighted that the project demonstrates the effectiveness of the Development Cum Production Partner model, which combines research expertise with industrial scale.

Bharat Forge’s leadership emphasized that the platform integrates a rugged vehicle chassis with advanced unmanned turret systems, showcasing complex systems engineering achieved through sustained collaboration and problem-solving.

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Strategic Defence Push

The company, along with its defence arm Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, continues to focus on building indigenous capabilities aligned with the evolving needs of the Indian Armed Forces.

The platforms are also being positioned for global markets, indicating a dual strategy of domestic deployment and export expansion within the defence sector. With rapid development timelines and strong institutional collaboration, Bharat Forge’s Vikram VT 21 project highlights a growing push toward self-reliant and globally competitive defence manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release document and does not include external sources, independent verification, or additional analysis beyond the disclosed information.