Bharat Forge Invests Above ₹1600 Million In Subsidiary By March 2026

Bharat Forge Limited announced on March 11, 2026, that it has invested Rs 1600.35 million, equivalent to 15 million euros, in its wholly owned subsidiary. |

Pune: Bharat Forge Limited has infused fresh capital into its overseas holding structure, reinforcing its international manufacturing footprint through an investment in its German subsidiary.

Bharat Forge confirmed that it has invested Rs. 1600.35 million, or 15 million euros, in Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH (BFGH). The investment has been structured as a contribution to the subsidiary’s capital reserve. BFGH is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and acts as the holding entity for several overseas investments made by Bharat Forge. This move strengthens the financial base of the global holding arm that supports the group’s international operations.

The Germany-based BFGH was incorporated on December 15, 2003, and functions as the parent entity for various overseas manufacturing subsidiaries of the company. These operations span multiple European markets. The holding company oversees investments in manufacturing subsidiaries located in Germany, Sweden, and France. For the period January 2024 to December 2024, BFGH reported a turnover of 6.50 million euros.

Since BFGH is a wholly owned subsidiary, the transaction qualifies as a related party transaction under applicable regulatory norms. The company stated that the investment has been carried out on an arm’s length basis. Certain executives from Bharat Forge — Amit Kalyani, Subodh Tandale, and Dipak Mane — serve on the advisory board of BFGH. Apart from these roles, the company noted that no promoter group entities have any additional interest in the investment.

The company indicated that all required regulatory approvals for the investment have been obtained. The capital contribution is to be completed by March 11, 2026. The investment aligns with the company’s ongoing strategy of strengthening its international business structure by supporting overseas subsidiaries engaged in manufacturing operations. By strengthening the capital base of its global holding arm, Bharat Forge aims to support its international manufacturing network and reinforce its overseas investment framework.

Disclaimer: This news article has been generated solely from the information contained in the provided corporate filing and does not rely on any external sources. It is intended only for informational and editorial transformation purposes.