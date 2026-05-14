G.G. Automotive Gears Q4 Profit Falls 20% To ₹1.7 Crore, Revenue Declines 37% Amid Weak Sequential Performance

G.G. Automotive Gears reported a 20 percent YoY decline in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 1.73 crore. |

Mumbai: G.G. Automotive Gears Ltd reported a 20 percent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1.73 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 2.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations fell sharply to Rs 21.1 crore from Rs 33.8 crore a year earlier and Rs 34 crore in the preceding December quarter, reflecting softer quarterly momentum and pressure on operational performance.

The company’s total revenue for the March quarter stood at Rs 21.2 crore against Rs 34.1 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 33.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses declined to Rs 20.5 crore from Rs 29 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 29.5 crore in the year-ago period, helping cushion the impact of lower sales.

Profit before tax dropped to Rs 68.6 lakh compared with Rs 5 crore in the December quarter and Rs 4.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Sequentially, profitability weakened considerably as finance costs rose to Rs 71.3 lakh while other expenses remained elevated at Rs 7.3 crore. Employee benefit expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 1.4 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses were reported at Rs 1.1 crore.

The company also recorded a deferred tax gain of Rs 1.16 crore during the quarter, which partly supported bottom-line performance. Earnings per share fell to Rs 1.73 from Rs 3.46 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 2.27 in the year-ago quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, G.G. Automotive Gears reported revenue from operations of Rs 116.4 crore compared with Rs 114.3 crore in FY25, registering marginal growth of nearly 2 percent.

Net profit for the year rose 44 percent to Rs 11.1 crore from Rs 7.7 crore in the previous fiscal, supported by improved annual operating performance. The company’s total equity increased to Rs 58.1 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 47 crore a year earlier.

During FY26, the company allotted 4.9 lakh equity shares through conversion of warrants to promoters, raising Rs 2.94 crore. The company said the proceeds were fully utilised for the stated objectives of the issue.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited standalone financial results and is not investment advice.