LG Electronics India Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 25.7% To ₹489 Crore, Revenue Surges To ₹7,380 Crore As Company Enters Vehicle Solutions Business

LG Electronics India | File Image

Mumbai: LG Electronics India reported a 25.7 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹489 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹389 crore in the corresponding period last year. The consumer electronics and home appliances manufacturer recorded strong revenue growth, improved operating margins and announced its entry into the vehicle solutions business.

Revenue Growth

Revenue from operations increased 19.5 per cent to ₹7,380 crore during the July-September quarter, against ₹6,174 crore in Q2 FY26. The company recorded growth across its major business segments despite commodity price pressures and currency-related challenges.

Profit Performance

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 28 per cent year-on-year to ₹701 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded by 63 basis points to 9.5 per cent. Net profit rose to ₹489 crore, reflecting stronger profitability alongside higher quarterly sales.

Appliance Business

The home appliances and air solution segment generated revenue of ₹4,772 crore during Q2 FY27. This represented 20.9 per cent growth compared with the corresponding quarter last year. The segment remained the largest contributor to the company's quarterly revenue.

Entertainment Growth

LG Electronics India's home entertainment business reported revenue of ₹2,608 crore, registering 17.2 per cent year-on-year growth. The performance contributed to the company's overall revenue expansion during the September quarter.

Vehicle Solutions

The company announced its entry into the vehicle solutions segment through in-vehicle infotainment products. These offerings will be manufactured at LG Electronics India's third production facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The development marks an expansion beyond its established consumer electronics and home appliances businesses.

Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations increased 17.5 per cent to ₹14,613 crore. Profit after tax for the April-September period stood at ₹1,142 crore.

Business Outlook

LG Electronics India's quarterly results reflected stronger sales, improved operating profitability and business diversification. Investors will monitor demand across appliances and entertainment products, margin trends and the rollout of vehicle solutions manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.