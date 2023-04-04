 Layoff wave: Retail giant Walmart to slash over 2,000 jobs in US, says Report
FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Layoff wave: Retail giant Walmart to slash over 2,000 jobs in US, says Report | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Walmart, a famous American multinational retail corporation, plans to cut as many as 2000 jobs in e-commerce warehouses, according to regulatory filings.

Also, 600 jobs at a Pennsylvania fulfillment center would be slashed. Moreover, 400 jobs in Florida and 200 in New Jersey will be removed.

The regulatory filings add precision to the staffing cuts at the Walmart warehouses, which the company confirmed last month without quantifying.

Walmart is expanding

According to an email from a spokesman, Walmart is expanding in some areas as it modifies its retail locations and fulfillment centers to accommodate more online orders. This might enable the business to reassign some employees to different positions rather than fire them.

The overall effect on employment at Walmart, the largest private sector employer in the US, is therefore still unknown.

The company has avoided the kind of mass layoffs underway at rival Amazon.com Inc., which said last month it would eliminate a further 9,000 jobs in addition to 18,000 recent cuts.

