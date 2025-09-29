Kusumgar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹650-Crore IPO

Kusumgar files DRHP with Sebi for ₹650-crore IPO | Representational Image

New Delhi, Sep 29: Engineered fabric manufacturer Kusumgar Ltd has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 650 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

No Proceeds to Company from OFS

The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Saturday. Since the issue is an OFS, Mumbai-based Kusumgar will not receive any proceeds from it, and the funds will go entirely to the selling shareholders.

Founded in 1990, Focused on Engineered Fabrics

Founded in 1990, the company is a manufacturer of woven, coated and laminated synthetic fabrics, referred to as engineered fabrics. It manufactures products primarily for aerospace and defence fabrics, industrial and automotive fabrics, and outdoor and lifestyle fabrics.

Seven Units Across Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh

The company, which has six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and one fabrication unit in Uttar Pradesh, has posted revenue from operations of Rs 779 crore and net profit of Rs 112 crore for FY25.

Lead Managers Appointed

Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)