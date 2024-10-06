‘..Your Failed Comedy Career’: Bhavish Aggarwal’s Heated Exchange With Kunal Kamra On X Over Condition Of OLA Scooters Kept For Servicing

Virtual battles between big profiles from time to time have become commonplace in the day and age of social media. X, formerly Twitter, is a common battleground for many big names.

Bhavish Aggarwal Vs Kunal Kamra

In a recent edition of this 'virtual-brawl' between famed individuals, popular comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola boss Bhavish Aggarwal appear to have engaged in a duel with each other on X.

What started with Kamra questioning the quality of Aggarwal's Ola-made electric scooter soon escalated into an online skirmish, with Bhavish Aggarwal accusing Kunal Kamra of making 'paid posts' to defame him and his company, and Kamra giving an ultimatum to prove whether he was indeed paid for these posts.

Do indian consumers have a voice?

Do they deserve this?

Two wheelers are many daily wage workers lifeline…@nitin_gadkari is this how Indians will get to using EV’s? @jagograhakjago any word?

Anyone who has an issue with OLA electric leave your story below tagging all… https://t.co/G2zdIs15wh pic.twitter.com/EhJmAzhCmt — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 6, 2024

In his first post, Kamra with an image of Ola scooters in front of the company showroom, remarked on the condition of scooters kept for repair work and said, "Do indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two wheelers are many daily wage workers lifeline @nitin_gadkari is this how Indians will get to using EV’s? @jagograhakjago any word? Anyone who has an issue with OLA electric leave your story below tagging all."

Kamra did not tag Bhavish Aggarwal in this post.

Bhavish Aggarwal's Furious Comeback

In this, Kamra was quoting one of Aggarwal's own posts, in which he had shared a photograph of an Ola facility.

Responding to Kamra's post, a seemingly furious Aggarwal, who was not even tagged in the post, bellicosely lambasted Kamra. In his response, Aggarwal said, "Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career."

Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career.



Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs… https://t.co/ZQ4nmqjx5q — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2024

Aggarwal further added said, "Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding the service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon."

Aggarwal, in his response, however, did not respond to Kamra's questions and address them in any guise.

Kunal Kamra's Response

Taking on the Ola and Krutrim founder, Kamra also fired a shot and said, "Paid tweet, failed comedy career & Sit quietly. Indian Businessman at their humble best."

Paid tweet, failed comedy career & Sit quietly.

Indian Businessman at their humble best…

If you can prove I am paid for the tweet this or anything else I must’ve said against private companies, I’ll delete all social media & sit quietly forever. https://t.co/kvC8CGC6NR — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 6, 2024

Furthermore, on the accusation of making a paid post, Kamra challenged Aggarwal and said, "If you can prove I am paid for the tweet this or anything else I must’ve said against private companies, I’ll delete all social media & sit quietly forever."