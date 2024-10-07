Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud: Verbal Spat Between The Two Escalates; Comedian Call Ola Boss 'OLAN MUSK'

The conflict between comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola and Krutrim founder has only taken an ugly turn, and a disagreement that started with a critical post on the safety hazard concerning piled-up Ola scooters from Kunal Kamra, has now turned into a verbal slugfest with personal attacks on in the mix.

Kamra Vs Aggarwal

So the wealth & job creator is Indian but the Lakhs of customers having issues with the product & service’s are from Uzbekistan… https://t.co/8ZuF8DV1wn — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 7, 2024

In the most recent edition of the ongoing feud between the two individuals, who occupy different polls in the spectrum of social discourses, Kunal Kamra taunted Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal by saying, "So the wealth & job creator is Indian but the Lakhs of People having issues with the product & service’s are from Uzbekistan."

Going after wealth creators in India is a movement in which Jaichands of the country are hard at work. Amplify the game of the termites or back the job creators. You make a personal choice via your social media handles. Be a responsible citizen. https://t.co/KRflQIPaWI — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) October 7, 2024

Olan Musk

Kamra himself was quoting another post by ANI chief Smita Prakash, which read, "Going after wealth creators in India is a movement in which Jaichands of the country are hard at work. Amplify the game of the termites or back the job creators. You make a personal choice via your social media handles. Be a responsible citizen."

Kamra has been on a tirade against Bhavish Aggarwal and his company, asking questions on the company and its conduct.

In another most, Kamra mockingly called Bhavish Aggarwal, OLAN MUSK. This is in reference to Tesla boss Elon Musk.

OLAN MUSK. — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 6, 2024

In another post, attacking the comedian, Krutrim boss said, "Comedian ban na sake, chaudhary banne chale. "

Comedian ban na sake, chaudhary banne chale.



Do your research better next time. And the offer to come and help us out in our service center remains open. Take up the challenge. Maybe you’ll learn some real skills for a change. https://t.co/4KekvB5Qbu — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2024

He further added, "Do your research better next time. And the offer to come and help us out in our service center remains open. Take up the challenge. Maybe you’ll learn some real skills for a change."

Ok Ola customers Refund is out of the question…



So can you solve issues of every Ola complaint till date before 10th November 2024?



I can keep tract of unsolved complaints post 10th November & Keep them public for you… https://t.co/Cz2fGiHm8q — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 6, 2024

To which Kamra mocked Aggarwal and said, "Ok Ola customers Refund is out of the question. So can you solve issues of every Ola complaint till date before 10th November 2024? I can keep tract of unsolved complaints post 10th November & Keep them public for you."

In another post, Kamra once again attacked Ola Boss, and said, "So you can’t offer a 100 percent refund to people who have purchased your OLA in the last 4 months who are genuine customers. But you want to pay me who’s not a costumer."

He further added, "Don’t run away, I can help you by compiling the list of genuine customers & making sure their refund is processed. Their delight will be enough to pay me. I’ll give an email ID in my next tweet once you stop trying to hire me & focus on your actual customers."