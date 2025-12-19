 KSH International IPO Subscribed 83%, QIBs Fully Booked, Global Expansion Plans In Focus
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKSH International IPO Subscribed 83%, QIBs Fully Booked, Global Expansion Plans In Focus

KSH International IPO Subscribed 83%, QIBs Fully Booked, Global Expansion Plans In Focus

KSH International Ltds Rs 710 crore IPO received 83 percent subscription, with Qualified Institutional Buyers fully subscribed. The offering includes Rs 420 crore fresh issue and Rs 290 crore offer-for-sale by promoters. Proceeds will fund debt repayment, new machinery at Supa and Chakan, and a rooftop solar plant. KSH exports magnet winding wires to 24 countries, serving 117 global clients.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Image Generated By Grok |

New Delhi: The initial public offering of KSH International Ltd, a manufacturer of magnet winding wires, fetched 83 per cent subscription on the closing day of share sale on Thursday. The IPO received bids for 1,12,35,627 shares against 1,36,16,438 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Among investor categories, only Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota got fully subscribed by 1.06 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion received 86 per cent subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 42 per cent. KSH International on Monday said it has collected Rs 213 crore from anchor investors.

Read Also
KSH International Raises ₹213 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of ₹710 Crore IPO
article-image

The Pune-based company's Rs 710 crore initial public offering (IPO) has a price band of Rs 365-384 per share. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 420 crore and an offer-for-sale of stocks valued at Rs 290 crore by promoters. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt, setting up of new machinery for expansion at its Supa facility and purchasing and setting up of new machinery at Chakan, Pune in Maharashtra.

A portion of funds will also be used for setting up a rooftop solar plant for power generation at its Supa facility, and for general corporate purposes. KSH International, part of the KSH group, commenced its operations in 1981 by manufacturing magnet winding wires in Raigad, Maharashtra, and in the last four decades, it has diversified its operations to manufacturing various types of standard and specialised magnet winding wires.

FPJ Shorts
KSH International IPO Subscribed 83%, QIBs Fully Booked, Global Expansion Plans In Focus
KSH International IPO Subscribed 83%, QIBs Fully Booked, Global Expansion Plans In Focus
Sunburn Festival 2025 Kicks Off In Mumbai Today! Here's Complete Guide To Asia's Largest EDM Event At Infinity Bay
Sunburn Festival 2025 Kicks Off In Mumbai Today! Here's Complete Guide To Asia's Largest EDM Event At Infinity Bay
Mundhwa Land Deal Case: Show-Cause Notice Issued To Suspended Tehsildar, Govt Moves To Cancel ₹1,800 Crore Sale
Mundhwa Land Deal Case: Show-Cause Notice Issued To Suspended Tehsildar, Govt Moves To Cancel ₹1,800 Crore Sale
Epstein Latest Photos Go Viral: Microsoft's Bill Gates Seen With Several Girls, Google's Sergey Brin Visited Estate As Well
Epstein Latest Photos Go Viral: Microsoft's Bill Gates Seen With Several Girls, Google's Sergey Brin Visited Estate As Well

It markets and sells its products through its brand 'KSH'. The company has 117 customers, including the likes of Bharat Bijlee, Virginia Transformer Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Georgia Transformer Corporation, Hitachi Energy India, and Siemens Energy India. Also, KSH International has a significant global footprint, and exports its products to 24 countries, including the USA, UAE, Kuwait, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Oman, Spain, Bangladesh and Japan, as of December 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KSH International IPO Subscribed 83%, QIBs Fully Booked, Global Expansion Plans In Focus

KSH International IPO Subscribed 83%, QIBs Fully Booked, Global Expansion Plans In Focus

Tata Power Pumps ₹64 Crore Into Bhutan’s Khorlochhu Hydro, Secures 40% Stake

Tata Power Pumps ₹64 Crore Into Bhutan’s Khorlochhu Hydro, Secures 40% Stake

Bharti Airtel & Singtel Streamline Shareholders’ Pact, Trim Reserved Rights For Cleaner Governance

Bharti Airtel & Singtel Streamline Shareholders’ Pact, Trim Reserved Rights For Cleaner Governance

India’s Space Sector Hits Record $150 Million Funding, Set To Cross $200 Million

India’s Space Sector Hits Record $150 Million Funding, Set To Cross $200 Million

Vodafone Idea Raises ₹3,300 Crore Via VITIL NCDs To Strengthen Capex & Debt Position

Vodafone Idea Raises ₹3,300 Crore Via VITIL NCDs To Strengthen Capex & Debt Position