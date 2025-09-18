 KPI Green Energy Lists India's First Externally Credit-Enhanced Green Bond Worth ₹670 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKPI Green Energy Lists India's First Externally Credit-Enhanced Green Bond Worth ₹670 Crore

KPI Green Energy Lists India's First Externally Credit-Enhanced Green Bond Worth ₹670 Crore

The five-year bond carries an annual coupon rate of 8.50 per cent with a quarterly amortisation profile. It is supported by a 65 per cent partial guarantee from GuarantCo , part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group, which is funded by the governments of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, Netherlands, Canada and France.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
KPI Green Energy Lists India's First Externally Credit-Enhanced Green Bond Worth ₹670 Crore | Image generated by Grok

New Delhi: Gujarat-based renewable energy developer and operator KPI Green Energy on Thursday announced the successful listing of its inaugural green bond worth Rs 670 crore on the National Stock Exchange of India.

Details

This marks a significant advancement for sustainable finance in India's renewable sector, a company statement said.

The five-year bond carries an annual coupon rate of 8.50 per cent with a quarterly amortisation profile.

FPJ Shorts
DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI National President Accuses Delhi University Administration Of Influencing Polls, ABVP Confident Of Sweep
DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI National President Accuses Delhi University Administration Of Influencing Polls, ABVP Confident Of Sweep
RGIPT Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 25 Regular Non-Teaching Posts Underway; Details Here
RGIPT Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 25 Regular Non-Teaching Posts Underway; Details Here
Sharad Pawar Says He Has No Moral Right To Ask PM Modi To Retire At 75, Cites Own Active Political Role At 85
Sharad Pawar Says He Has No Moral Right To Ask PM Modi To Retire At 75, Cites Own Active Political Role At 85
UP Boy Deposits Just ₹500, Ends Up Taking ₹5 Crore From Bank — What Happened Next Will Shock You
UP Boy Deposits Just ₹500, Ends Up Taking ₹5 Crore From Bank — What Happened Next Will Shock You

It is supported by a 65 per cent partial guarantee from GuarantCo , part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group, which is funded by the governments of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, Netherlands, Canada and France.

Read Also
Combined Value Of Listed Firms On BSE Hits 11-Month High At ₹465 Lakh Crore
article-image

GuarantCo is rated AA- by Fitch and A1 by Moody's.

This external credit enhancement has enabled AA+(CE) rating from both CRISIL and ICRA, broadening the investor base to include long-term domestic institutions such as infrastructure funds, mutual funds, and insurance companies.

Bond proceeds will be used to expand KPI Green Energy's solar, wind, and hybrid project portfolio, across India, the statement said.

The new projects are expected to bring clean electricity to around 210,000 people and businesses each year, while reducing more than 344,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

This step not only accelerates India's clean energy transition but also mobilises Rs 670 crore of domestic institutional investment beyond conventional banking sources.

Read Also
Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates, But What’s Next For India’s Markets & Gold Prices?
article-image

KPI Green Energy has already developed 1 GW of renewable capacity and continues to advance towards its target of 10 GW by 2030.

The company's sustained pipeline, exceeding 3 GW, places it among the country's frontrunners in renewable energy expansion.

This transaction establishes a precedent for Indian corporates seeking sustainable capital through innovative credit enhancement mechanisms and highlights the growing appetite among domestic investors for responsible financial products, it stated.

It positions KPI Green Energy to access new pools of liquidity and prepares the company for future fundraising in both the domestic and international green finance markets.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Boy Deposits Just ₹500, Ends Up Taking ₹5 Crore From Bank — What Happened Next Will Shock...

UP Boy Deposits Just ₹500, Ends Up Taking ₹5 Crore From Bank — What Happened Next Will Shock...

Gold Slips ₹612 In Futures Trade After Fed’s Cautious Outlook Boosts Dollar, Weakens Bullion

Gold Slips ₹612 In Futures Trade After Fed’s Cautious Outlook Boosts Dollar, Weakens Bullion

KPI Green Energy Lists India's First Externally Credit-Enhanced Green Bond Worth ₹670 Crore

KPI Green Energy Lists India's First Externally Credit-Enhanced Green Bond Worth ₹670 Crore

Big Relief For Bihar's Unemployed Graduates, Nitish Kumar Announces ₹1,000 Monthly Allowance...

Big Relief For Bihar's Unemployed Graduates, Nitish Kumar Announces ₹1,000 Monthly Allowance...

'Govt Has Delivered On Industry’s Wishlist, Now India Inc Must Invest And Expand': Finance...

'Govt Has Delivered On Industry’s Wishlist, Now India Inc Must Invest And Expand': Finance...