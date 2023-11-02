Kotak Mahindra Bank Secures ₹4,051 Cr Deal as Zurich Invests For 51% Stake In Kotak General Insurance | Image: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Representative)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited and Zurich Insurance Company Limited have entered into definitive agreements for a transaction whereby Zurich will invest (approximately) Rs 4,051 crore to acquire a 51% stake in Kotak General Insurance through a combination of fresh growth capital and share purchase, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

Further, Zurich will acquire an additional stake of 19% within a period of three years from its initial acquisition. Zurich’s investment represents the single largest investment by a global strategic insurer in an Indian non-life insurer.

Dipak Gupta, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited said, “The alliance brings together two trusted and respected brands. The combined expertise and resources of the respective firms will enable us to provide innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Kotak Mahindra Group’s pan-India ‘phygital’ distribution presence and Zurich’s distinct global capabilities in digital assets, B2B and B2C formats has potential to create a transformational ‘digical’ impact for the Kotak General Insurance franchise delivering innovation efficiently and rapidly in the Indian general insurance space.”

Tulsi Naidu, CEO Asia Pacific, Zurich Insurance Company Limited said, “India is one of the world’s most important markets with immense potential and we are pleased to be making a significant commitment with an excellent partner. With Kotak Mahindra Group’s high-quality franchise and expertise in Indian financial services, and Zurich’s deep distribution experience and class-leading capabilities in retail and commercial insurance, we are confident this partnership can bring strong innovation, know-how, and excellent customer experiences to the Indian general insurance market.”

The Transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent including regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and the Competition Commission of India.

Gaurang Shah, Chairman, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited said, “Over the 8 years since inception, Kotak General Insurance has invested to create a multi-product franchise with very strong fundamental building blocks. The alliance marks a significant step forward in further implementing our strategy to deepen insurance penetration in India with an appropriate combination of technology, scale and a tangible commitment to the customer.