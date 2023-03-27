Know Your Rights: Here's how you can use National Career Service to find the right job | Representative Image

The National Career Service (NCS) is an initiative of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. The NCS portal brings together jobseekers, employers and trainers as it's the primary government portal for both skilled and unskilled workers. Currently, there are 9,72,798 active employers and 3,73,956 active vacancies in the NCS portal.

The portal also has listings of government jobs, international opportunities along with jobs for differently-abled. The portal provides career counselling content through multiple channels.

The Udyam, e-Shram and NCS portals have been interlinked. The NCS allows the vacancies posted by employers registered on the portal to be visible to Udyam, e-Shram and ASEEM (Atmanirbhar Skilled Employee-Employer Mapping) users. Online integration with EPFO, ESIC has also been done to link employers.

Steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the NCS portal, www.ncs.gov.in.

Step 2: On the right side, there is a login box, with the ‘Sign In’ button.

Step 3: A new page will appear asking to ‘Register As’ in the drop-down option. Users can select the ‘Jobseeker’ option from the drop-down list.

Step 4: A registration form will appear that needs to be filled with the required details, including Unique Identification Number, PAN card, voter identity card, passport, driving licence or UAN number.

Step 5: When registration is successful, a one-time password (OTP) is received on the registered mobile number, which needs to be verified on the portal.

How to log in and update profile:

On logging in successfully, the user will be directed to the jobseeker’s dashboard.

Steps to view and update the jobseeker profile:

Step 1: In the jobseeker dashboard, there are multiple options in the left navigation panel. The second option is ‘View/Update NCS Profile’, which is to be clicked.

Step 2: Detailed profile tab including personal information, physical attributes, communication, education and training, experience, other skills, references, etc, is displayed.

Step 3: Each profile tab needs to be filled in by the jobseeker along with current address and permanent address.

Step 4: Relevant documents need to be uploaded under each tab using the ‘DigiLocker Connect’ link.

Note: Jobseekers who are already registered on DigiLocker can sign in using existing credentials. Those who don't have a DigiLocker account can sign up using a mobile number or Aadhaar number. Also, jobseekers can update/delete documents anytime.

How to search and apply for jobs with NCS:

Step 1: Below the ‘View/Update NCS Profile’ option, there is a ‘Search Job’ button.

Step 2: ‘Keyword’, ‘Location’, ‘Expected Salary’ and ‘Organisation Type’ can be entered.

Step 3: On hitting the ‘Search’ button a list of available jobs is displayed.

Step 4: Jobs as per interest need to be selected and the ‘Apply’ button on the right needs to be clicked.

Note: Jobseekers can save their search criteria to get job notification emails on their registered email.

Contact details for NCS portal:

Toll free helpline: 1514

OR

For quick redressal of grievances, visit the grievance page on NCS portal.

For next level of support, mail support.ncs@gov.in

(Subject line must start with 'Case Id' received from toll-free helpline / grievance page).

(The writer is a Vile Parle-based social activist)

