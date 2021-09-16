KKR-backed Virescent ties up with IBM, SAP to accelerate sustainable biz growth

IBM today announced that Virescent Infrastructure, a renewable energy platform backed by leading global investment firm KKR, is collaborating with IBM Global Business Services (GBS) and SAP to deploy RISE with SAP, a SAP offering that brings together what businesses need to pursue digital transformation objectives and accelerate their move to the cloud.

Virescent Infrastructure chose RISE with SAP to completely redesign their processes for better business outcomes with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud, SAP® Business Network and core business applications.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Virescent Infrastructure was launched in October 2020 with an aim to acquire and manage operating assets and leverage investment opportunities in the fast-growing renewable energy sector. The company currently manages 394.35 MW of solar assets located in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

With assets spread throughout India, Virescent Infrastructure was looking at ways to improve the manual processes that were being followed across functions for stock reports and inventory management, procurement and vendor management, pricing and tax calculation, and others. The organization also required a centralized and consolidated view of the entire operations to make faster business decisions with more insights.

To help achieve these objectives, Virescent Infrastructure collaborated with IBM GBS to deploy the RISE with SAP offering in just seven months, bringing in automation and improved governance across multiple levels of the organization. The deployment is designed to help Virescent Infrastructure get clear, unified visibility of its stocks and assets which helps improve quality control. The process automation embedded across functions reduces the overall turnaround time and human errors, thus streamlining the efforts of its employees who can now focus on core business goals.

Kushal Kumar Varshney, Chief Technology Officer, Virescent Infrastructure said, “RISE with SAP gave us a more flexible operational environment and helped us standardize and automate processes and integrate multiple functions seamlessly. Working with IBM as our trusted partner in accelerating our journey to hybrid cloud has resulted in faster access to information, better meaningful controls and increased productivity.”

Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner – IBM Services, India/South Asia said, “Our collaboration with Virescent Infrastructure will result in augmented workflows and enhanced business processes being delivered on cloud. The company will not only be able to take advantage of automation capabilities from top management to the lowest rung, but also drive sustainability across organization.”

Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan, Vice President – Mid-Market, SAP Indian Subcontinent said, “Through RISE with SAP, we are providing customers the power to transform their business ontheirownterms and ontheirowntimeline in the cloud.”

The project was implemented by IBM GBS in two phases, with the first phase consisting of the core SAP S/4HANA and other critical components and the second being the SAP Business Planning and Consolidationapplication .

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:37 PM IST