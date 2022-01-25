Kissflow announces $1 mn giveaway to run SaaS customer communities on its platform

SaaS software company Kissflow Inc. has launched a first-of-its-kind ''fully managed'' community platform for community managers to build and manage communities.

As part of the launch, the company is giving away $1 million worth of free credits to run SaaS customer communities on the Kissflow Community Platform.

SaaS entrepreneur and CEO of Kissflow, Suresh Sambandam said, ''Globally, 30 per cent of SaaS companies have reported that their churn rates increased in the past year. Engaging customers and reducing churn is a constant challenge for SaaS businesses and it calls for a human-centric approach to customer success."

"Building customer communities is the only way. Well-managed communities can drive engagement, facilitate peer-to-peer learning and convert customers into loyal brand advocates. With community becoming the moat for SaaS products, we see a massive demand for the platform",added Sambandam.

Kissflow Community Platform helps SaaS businesses gather valuable product feedback, understand the pressing issues of customers and communicate product roadmap.

SaaS Founders and community managers can apply to avail the launch offer of $1 million free credits to Kissflow Community Platform.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:49 AM IST