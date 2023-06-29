Kirloskar Oil Engines Allots 51,640 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Kirloskar Oil Engines on Thursday allotted 51,640 fully paid‐up equity shares to employee as stock options under KOEL ESOP 2019, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.
With this allotment, the paid‐up equity shares increased from 14,47,85,654 fully paid‐up equity shares of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 28,95,71,308 to 14,48,37,294 fully paid‐up equity shares of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 28,96,74,588.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Shares
The shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 384, down by 1.85 percent.
