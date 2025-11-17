 Kings Infra Ventures Announces Signing Of Agreement With Andhra Pradesh Government To Develop ₹2,500-Crore Aquaculture Technology Park
As per the MoU, signed during the recent CII partnership summit held at Visakhapatnam, the project will house hatcheries, indoor farming systems, processing lines, and a marine bio-actives division, all integrated through BlueTechOS, the company's proprietary AI operating system to be built and operated from nearby Visakhapatnam.

New Delhi: Kings Infra Ventures Ltd on Monday announced signing of an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop a Rs 2,500-crore aquaculture technology park near Srikakulam.The 500-acre facility will be India's first AI-driven aquaculture park, Kings Infra said in a statement, positioning the southern state as a hub for technology-enabled sustainable seafood production.

Kerala-based Kings Infra will invest Rs 500 crore directly in core infrastructure, processing facilities and research and development, with another Rs 2,000 crore expected from ancillary industries, small businesses and renewable energy ventures, the company said.As per the memorandum of understanding, signed during the recent CII partnership summit held at Visakhapatnam, the project will house hatcheries, indoor farming systems, processing lines and a marine bio-actives division, all integrated through BlueTechOS, the company's proprietary artificial intelligence operating system to be built and operated from nearby Visakhapatnam.

The park will train 5,000 aquaculture professionals over five years and support multi-species cultivation including shrimp, seabass, grouper and tilapia for year-round production and export."This Technology Park will unlock new frontiers for the Blue Economy, generate significant economic and employment opportunities, and set global benchmarks for responsible food production," Kings Infra Ventures Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Shaji Baby John said.

State MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas said the government would provide single-window clearance for land identification and all required approvals.Andhra Pradesh is India's largest aquaculture-producing state.

The company reported a 22.36 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.24 crore in the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal.Total income rose to Rs 43.45 crore from Rs 30.56 crore in the said review period. "Growth during the quarter was driven primarily by our aquaculture division, supported by strong order flows from Europe, Vietnam, and China," the chairman said in a regulatory filing.Kings Infra Ventures, founded in 1987 and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, operates across aquaculture, seafood exports and infrastructure development. 

