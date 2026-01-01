 Kia India Reports Two-Fold Jump In December Sales To 18,659 Units, 15% Annual Growth In 2025
Kia India achieved a record 18,659 units in December 2025, more than doubling from 8,957 units in December 2024. Full-year 2025 wholesales rose 15% to 2,80,286 units from 2,45,000 in 2024. Growth was driven by new launches, such as Carens Clavis and EV, model optimisations in Seltos, Carens, and Sonet, operational efficiencies, and positive consumer sentiment supported by favourable policies.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Kia India on Thursday reported an over two-fold jump in sales to 18,659 units in December last year, compared to 8,957 units in December 2024. It was the company's best-ever December since inception, driven by strong customer focus and improved consumer sentiment, Kia India said in a statement. For the calendar year (CY) 2025, total wholesale volumes were at 2,80,286 units, as against 2,45,000 units sold in CY 2024, up 15 per cent, it added.

Kia India Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing Atul Sood said, "2025 was a year of consistent and sustainable growth for Kia India." It was driven by strategic product introductions like the Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV, trim optimisation across key mass-selling models including the Seltos, Carens and Sonet; operational efficiencies, and continuous improvements across sales, service, and customer engagement, he added.

"Supported by favourable macroeconomic conditions and government policies, including a consumer-friendly GST framework, these initiatives reinforced positive consumer sentiment," he added. On the outlook for 2026, Sood said, "Kia India remains focused on delivering value-led offerings and strengthening the brand ownership experience across its product portfolio to drive steady, sustainable growth in a dynamic market environment." 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

