 Audi India Reports 4,510 Units Sold In 2025 Amid Festive Boost & GST 2.0 Support
Audi India recorded retail sales of 4,510 units in calendar year 2025, driven by strong festive demand, growth in pre-owned cars (Audi Approved), SUVs, and performance/lifestyle models, bolstered by GST 2.0 reforms. Despite market challenges, brand loyalty remained strong. For 2026, Audi focuses on innovative launches, enhanced customer experience, and people-centric growth initiatives.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday reported retail sales of 4,510 units in India in 2025. Healthy festive-season demand and growth in Audi Approved (pre-owned cars), SUVs and the performance and lifestyle car range, further supported by GST 2.0, provided a timely boost to customer confidence and the overall luxury car market, Audi India said in a statement.

"While market dynamics presented inherent challenges, our performance underscored the fundamental strength of the Audi vision and the invaluable loyalty of our customer base," Audi India Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

On the road ahead, he said, "Stepping into 2026, our mandate is one of clear focus and intensified purpose. We are prepared to translate market challenges into sustainable momentum through innovative product launches, enhanced customer experience and initiatives prioritising people-centric growth".

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

