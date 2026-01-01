From Kanpur Tempo To Shankh Air: Shravan Vishwakarma’s Journey Takes Flight In Indian Aviation

Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma: From Streets to Skies | File Image |

Kanpur: Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma’s journey defies convention. Once a tempo and auto driver in Kanpur, he is now the founder of Shankh Air, preparing to launch flight operations in the first half of January 2026. The airline will initially connect Lucknow to Delhi, Mumbai, and other metro cities, gradually expanding across Uttar Pradesh.

Early Regulatory Success

Shankh Air has already secured a no-objection certificate (NOC) from India’s civil aviation ministry, a major regulatory milestone. Other new airlines, including Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, also received NOCs recently, reflecting the government’s push to encourage competition in a market dominated by IndiGo and Air India.

Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress.



While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs in this week.



It has… pic.twitter.com/oLWXqBfSFU — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) December 23, 2025

A Journey of Small Steps

Born into a middle-class Kanpur family, Vishwakarma had little interest in academics and spent years surviving rather than dreaming. He tried small businesses and drove autos and tempos, gaining firsthand knowledge of transportation and logistics. In 2014, he entered the cement trade, then expanded into TMT steel, mining, and transport, gradually building a fleet of over 400 trucks.

Building Shankh Air

The idea of starting an airline came to Vishwakarma around 2019. Over four years, he studied aviation rules, financing, and operational processes. Shankh Air, operated by Shankh Aviation, is preparing its fleet for delivery and technical approval, aiming to grow to 20–25 aircraft over the next few years. International operations are planned for 2028–29.

Focus on Affordable Aviation

For Vishwakarma, flying is a transport solution, not a luxury. Shankh Air aims to make air travel accessible to middle-class passengers and first-time flyers. The airline has secured full financial backing and intends to keep ticket prices steady during festivals, offering higher fares only for business-class services.

Breaking Market Concentration

The airline’s launch challenges India’s domestic aviation duopoly, with IndiGo and Air India controlling over 90 percent of the market. Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu has assured support for smooth approvals, while schemes like UDAN help smaller carriers expand to underserved routes.