Kharif sowing 1.14% lower compared to previous year due to break in monsoon: Report

Rural insurtech startup ‘Gramcover’ and weather and agri analytics firm ‘Skymet’ has released The Kharif Crop Outlook report for 2021-22. The report highlights the monsoon performance, reservoir status, flood analysis, soil moisture assessment, normalized difference vegetation index, vegetation condition index, kharif sowing progress and crop wise analysis (cotton, soybean and pulses).

As per the data released by the Ministry of Agriculture on September 2 this year, kharif sowing stood at 1081.5 lakh hectares, about 1.14 percent lower this year compared to the corresponding period previous year. The lower sowing across the country is attributed to the break in the monsoon after timely progress till it crossed Uttar Pradesh and afterwards progress over Rajasthan was stalled.

As per Gramcover and Skymet report, sowing of pulses is delayed in almost every state, but the impact of delayed sowing has no impact on the productivity as pulse’s sowing continues till end August.

As per the actual rainfall recorded till August and the forecast for September, productivity is likely to be good in all states. As per the current situation, the national average yield of pulses is expected to be around 702 kilograms per hectare, that is 14 kilograms per hectare higher than the last year yield of 688 kilograms per hectare. Thus, pulses production is estimated to be around 10.24 million tons (14.60 million hectares) that will be around 10% higher from last year’s Kharif production estimates of 9.31 million tons (13.51 million hectares).

Dhyanesh Bhatt, CEO of Gramcover said, “Overall, the country is in a moderate cropping condition which will improve as cropping is escalating towards vegetative condition from the sowing phase. The vegetative condition will improve with persistent precipitation and crop stage leading towards good vegetative condition. GramCover has worked with 4 lakh farmers in Kharif 2020 which spiked to 14 lakh plus in 2021 kharif season.

He further added, “Prices of Soybean have more than doubled in the last marketing year. It is evident that farmers are desperate to sow soybeans on their farms. Water availability and pest attacks in the previous seasons have influenced the cotton sowing in the country. If the current trend continues, GramCover expects 5 percent lower acreages this year.”

Yogesh Patil, CEO of Skymet said, “This year, the Agriculture Ministry has taken steps to promote planting of pulses and oilseeds crops more than ever. Pulses sowing stood about 1.85 percent higher as compared to the sowing during the same period previous year. Cotton sowing too remained lower this year as of September this year with a total area of 118.13 lakh hectares, about 6.58 percent lower as compared to the area of 126.45 lakh hectares sown previous year during the same period.”

On the monsoon performance, the report highlights that the rainfall performance during the period from June 1 till September 9, was subdued over the northeast and the western parts of India. The states namely West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are rainfall deficient. Whereas Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu have recorded excess rainfall. The rest of the states have received normal rainfall.

As per the updates released by Central Water Commission (CWC) on 2 Sept 2021, live storage available in these reservoirs stood 111.691 BCM, which is 65 percent of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs collectively. Last year the live storage available in these reservoirs for the corresponding period was 140.051 BCM and average of last 10 years live storage as of mentioned date was 119.026 BCM. Hence as of September 2 this year, the live storage available in 130 reservoirs is 80 percent of the live storage of the corresponding period of last year and 94 percent of storage on average of the last ten years. The overall storage position is less than the corresponding period of last year in the country as a whole and is also less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.

Soil Moisture assessment

Soil moisture assessment in the report highlights that in the northern part of India, the Bihar state experiences marginally higher soil moisture in the present year as compared with the year 2020. Whereas, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh show a similar spatial pattern with the past year. For Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand the soil moisture scenario is degraded in the present year as compared to previous year due to monsoon characteristics.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 07:06 PM IST