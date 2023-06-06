KFintech Wins Gold Stevie Award 2023 For Its Digital Transformation In IPO Services | Image: KFintech (Representative)

KFin Technologies Limited, a leading provider of global investor and issuer solutions, was announced the winner of a Gold Stevie Award for Innovation in Digital Transformation - Financial Services Industries in the 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the company announced through an exchange filing.

KFintech won the award for their contribution to the capital market in digitally transforming the IPO subscription model with an omnichannel platform using advanced AWS cloudbased services. The platform also enables investors to subscribe to IPOs through multiple channels, such as online, mobile, and offline, providing a seamless and convenient experience.

Leveraging the comprehensive suite of AWS services such as compute, serverless, databases, and analytics, KFintech handled India's largest IPO, providing share allotment results to over 7.5 million subscribers within a 5 millisecond lag upon login. Leveraging hyper scalability and agility of AWS, KFintech's IPO solution can efficiently process more than 100,000 investor requests for IPO information per second. The solution architecture driven by AWS Lambda and Amazon DynamoDB delivered fast response times during sixfold transaction spikes at IPO launches. KFintech connects investor requests using Amazon API Gateway, AWS Lambda, and Amazon DynamoDB. Additionally, KFintech solutioned usage of Amazon Kinesis for audit and compliance requirements.

“By building India’s first IPO solution on hyper scale Cloud platform, we gave investors instant access to IPO allotment results, empowering them to make smarter investment decisions,” said V.Venkata Giri, Chief Technology Officer at KFintech.“

Kfin Technologies Ltd Shares

The shares of KFintech on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 337, up by 1.67 per cent.