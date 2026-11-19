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Mumbai: Keystone Realtors Ltd, the real estate developer behind the Rustomjee brand, is preparing to launch residential properties worth ₹5,000 crore across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by March 2027, reflecting its confidence in sustained housing demand.

The Mumbai-based developer is also targeting ₹5,000 crore in sales bookings for FY27, supported by new housing projects, redevelopment opportunities and strong demand in the premium residential segment.

₹5,000 Crore Sales Target

Keystone Realtors Chairman and Managing Director Boman Irani expressed confidence that the company would achieve its FY27 pre-sales guidance. During the first half of FY27, the developer recorded sales bookings of ₹2,041 crore, representing an 11% increase from ₹1,839 crore in the corresponding period last year.

These bookings account for approximately 40% of the company's annual sales target. Irani expects stronger property sales during the second half, traditionally supported by festive demand and increased homebuyer activity. The company's total sales bookings stood at ₹4,022 crore in FY26.

Mumbai Housing Launch Pipeline

Keystone Realtors has outlined an ambitious ₹8,000 crore residential project launch pipeline for FY27. The company introduced housing projects worth ₹2,000 crore during the April-September period, followed by another ₹1,000 crore worth of launches in October.

It now plans to introduce the remaining ₹5,000 crore worth of residential inventory by March 2027. The upcoming launches will strengthen Rustomjee's presence across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Redevelopment Drives Expansion

Mumbai's redevelopment market remains central to Keystone Realtors' long-term growth strategy. Irani highlighted the substantial opportunities arising from redevelopment projects across MMR, positioning the company to expand its residential portfolio and strengthen its market presence.

Established in 1995, Keystone Realtors has completed 41 projects and currently has 19 ongoing developments alongside 19 upcoming projects. The company has delivered more than 30 million square feet of construction area, while its development pipeline exceeds 45 million square feet.

Its expanding project portfolio underlines the developer's continued focus on Mumbai's competitive residential real estate market.

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