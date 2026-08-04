Keystone Realtors Profit Drops 61% To ₹52.37 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Keystone Realtors on Thursday announced a 61% fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹52.37 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, down from ₹136.00 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated total income stood at ₹493.26 crore for Q1 FY27, a decrease of 38.64% compared to ₹803.95 crore reported in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹470.29 crore, falling from ₹684.30 crore year-on-year.

Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹424.02 crore, an increase of 56.68% from ₹270.73 crore in the same period last year. This increase contributed to the significant drop in profit after tax.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was ₹4.21, a decline from ₹10.80 in the year-ago quarter. Diluted EPS also decreased to ₹4.18 from ₹10.70.

Standalone Results

On a standalone basis, Keystone Realtors reported a net profit of ₹6.60 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹13.60 crore in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Standalone total income for the quarter was ₹125.90 crore, down from ₹122.00 crore in Q1 FY26.

Board Meeting

The board of directors approved the unaudited financial results (consolidated and standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, at a meeting held on August 4, 2026. The meeting commenced at 11:45 AM and concluded at 12:30 PM.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.