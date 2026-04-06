Keystone Realtors Reports ₹40.22 Billion Pre-Sales With 33% Growth In FY26 Performance

Keystone Realtors reported pre-sales of Rs 40.22 billion for FY26, marking a 33 percent year-on-year increase. |

Mumbai: Keystone Realtors delivered a strong FY26 performance, driven by record pre-sales, steady collections, and aggressive expansion in redevelopment-led projects.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 13.46 billion in Q4FY26, compared to Rs 8.54 billion in the same quarter last year, reflecting a sharp 58 percent growth. For the full year, pre-sales stood at Rs 40.22 billion, up from Rs 30.28 billion in FY25, marking a 33 percent increase. This performance indicates strong demand across its projects and successful execution of its sales strategy.

Collections reached Rs 8.53 billion in Q4FY26, growing 14 percent year-on-year from Rs 7.47 billion. For FY26, total collections stood at Rs 26.21 billion compared to Rs 23.27 billion in the previous year, reflecting a 13 percent increase. The steady rise in collections suggests healthy cash flow realization and continued customer traction across ongoing projects.

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Keystone Realtors launched two projects in Q4FY26 with a combined saleable area of 0.69 million square feet and an estimated gross development value of Rs 39.78 billion. For the full year, it launched seven projects with a total GDV of Rs 98.13 billion, nearly doubling from Rs 50.19 billion in FY25. The company exceeded its annual launch guidance by achieving 140 percent of its target, signaling strong execution capabilities.

The company added five new projects during FY26 with a total GDV of Rs 104.20 billion, marking a 118 percent increase over the previous year. These additions were largely redevelopment projects, reinforcing its strategic focus on this segment. The company also added one project in Q4FY26 and completed six projects during the year, with a total construction area of 2.23 million square feet.

The company’s operational area increased to 2.12 million square feet in FY26 from 1.69 million square feet in FY25, reflecting a 25 percent growth. This expansion highlights its ability to scale operations alongside rising demand.

Keystone Realtors also secured strong credit ratings, including an “A+” rating with stable and positive outlooks, indicating financial strength and stability. Management highlighted that performance exceeded guidance across key metrics, positioning the company for continued growth. Overall, the company’s FY26 performance reflects strong execution, robust demand, and a strategic focus on redevelopment opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s disclosure dated April 6, 2026. All figures are provisional and subject to audit, and no independent verification has been conducted.