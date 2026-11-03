Kewal Kiran Clothing Q2 FY27 Results Bring Cheer To Investors, Net Profit Climbs 15% To ₹54 Crore As Revenue Reaches ₹373 Crore

Kewal Kiran Clothing |

Mumbai: Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL) reported a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹54 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations increased 5 per cent to ₹373 crore in Q2 FY27, against ₹354 crore in Q2 FY26, according to the company's financial results' press release.

Q2 FY27 Performance

The apparel company's gross profit rose 7 per cent to ₹160 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹149 crore in the year-ago period. Gross profit margin improved to 43 per cent from 42 per cent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 12 per cent to ₹80 crore, compared with ₹71 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA margin stood at 21 per cent, against 20 per cent a year earlier. PAT margin also improved to 14 per cent from 13 per cent.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations increased 11 per cent to ₹652 crore, compared with ₹588 crore in H1 FY26. Gross profit rose 13 per cent to ₹280 crore from ₹248 crore, while gross profit margin stood at 43 per cent. EBITDA increased 19 per cent to ₹133 crore, compared with ₹113 crore in the corresponding half-year period. EBITDA margin improved to 20 per cent from 19 per cent. PAT for H1 FY27 rose 19 per cent to ₹94 crore, against ₹79 crore in H1 FY26. PAT margin stood at 14 per cent, compared with 13 per cent in the previous year.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Jain, Joint Managing Director, said the company faced a challenging external environment during the quarter. He said the timing of Navratri and Durga Puja in October this year, compared with September last year, had shifted part of the anticipated festive demand into Q3 FY27. Jain also highlighted the performance of Kraus, which recorded strong sales growth alongside healthy EBITDA margins.

Company Overview

Kewal Kiran Clothing operates apparel brands including Killer, Integriti, Lawman, Easies, Junior Killer and Kraus. The company has 675 exclusive brand outlets and more than 80 distributors covering over 3,000 multi-brand outlets across India.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.