Diwali Tradition: Why Jimikand Holds A Special Place In Festive Celebrations; All You Need To Know | X

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India, which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Saraswati. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. On this day, people wake up early in the morning, wear neat and new traditional dresses, decorate their homes with lights, flowers, and other decorative pieces. Various delicious dishes are also prepared, including sweets, but there is something that is traditionally followed, and that is the making of Suran ki sabji (Jimikand recipe). Let's understand the reason behind it.

Jimikand on Diwali

Diwali, a celebration of light, is a five-day festival which is celebrated with regional fervour. The festival is preceded by days or months of preparations, including cleaning houses and vehicles. Some also paint their houses and more. But one thing that is important is the consumption of Jimikand, suran, also known as Elephant Foot Yam. But do you know why? This tradition is primarily observed in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In fact, there is a belief that preparing this vegetable on Diwali is auspicious and brings prosperity to the family.

A dish offered to Goddess Lakshmi

It is also believed that this vegetable never spoils. Therefore, on Diwali, this vegetable is prepared and offered to Goddess Lakshmi, praying that just as the Jimikand never spoils and always flourishes, so too may their home be blessed with great progress and prosperity. Chef Ranveer Brar also talked about this in one of his videos. Associating Jimikand with Goddess Lakshmi, he said, "You can see small all around the vegetable and every piece has an ability to make the whole new fruit just like money." Around the rough, rugged exterior surface and at the base, Jimikand also forms small lateral buds or miniature corms (cormels). In another video, he shared the full recipe of the vegetable.

Benefits of Jimikand

Beyond customs and traditions, the vegetable has scientific significance and is considered highly beneficial for health. It boosts immunity because it is rich in antioxidants and helps boost immunity. The vegetable is also rich in minerals, fat, potassium, soluble fibre and is a source of protein as well. It also helps lower high blood pressure.